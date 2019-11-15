National Grid commits to net zero emissions by 2050

National Grid has made a new commitment for reducing its own direct greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

It had previously set a goal for a 70% reduction by 2030 and 80% reduction by 2050 and is already on track to achieving them, having delivered a 68% fall in emissions to date.

Chief Executive John Pettigrew said the organisation is exploring various ways to achieve the “bolder and more ambitious” target, including reducing leakage from gas pipelines using robots travelling through pipes to electrifying its vehicle fleet.

The target, however, does not include indirect emissions from the energy sold to consumers but Mr Pettigrew adds National Grid is supporting the reduction of those emissions through initiatives such as energy efficiency programmes and incentivising the supply chain to reduce the carbon impact of construction projects.

The organisation is also helping create a market for green finance by publishing a Green Financing Framework, which will support sustainable financing across the Group.

Mr Pettigrew said: “All of the regions in which we operate have aspirations for a clean energy future and we want to play our part in helping them get there. That’s why, as well as our own direct emissions, we are also committed to working with government and regulators in all the markets we serve to help them meet their own carbon reduction emission targets.

“Those are just a few examples of the actions we’re taking and there are plenty more to come. We don’t have all the answers yet but we are working hard on the pathway and I’m inspired every day by the passion, commitment and unwavering determination of our people to play their part in a net zero future.”