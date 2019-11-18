Welsh Government estate smashes 2020 carbon reduction target

The Welsh Government administrative estate has surpassed its carbon reduction target for 2020, with a significant 66% fall from its 2010/11 baseline.

That’s more than double its expected target of 30%, moving on track towards its goal of a minimum 80% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2050.

Emissions from gas and electricity also fell by 21.2% as of 31st March 2019 and consumption of water reduced by 1.6% per person over the reporting period.

While the amount of waste produced has risen by 6.3%, 88% was recycled, 11% used for energy production and less than 1% sent to landfill.

Actions taken during 2018/19 to reduce the amount of waste created, particularly plastics, included the removal of single-use hot drink cups across all its catering services, the introduction of reusable cutlery and the removal of all straws and single-use pots for takeaway food products.

Carbon savings of around 1,140 tonnes were achieved in 2018/19 compared to the previous year.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: “I am pleased that we are making significant progress in reducing the impact that our Welsh Government offices have on the environment, while maintaining a dispersed estate that contributes to local employment and economic activity across Welsh communities.

“Relocation into modern offices and investment into our existing estate have contributed to this progress. However, to continue making these savings we need to work collaboratively with public sector partners to ensure we are using the resources available to us in the best possible way for the people of Wales.”