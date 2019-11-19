Environmental services sector tackles emissions with Pledge to Net Zero

The UK’s first industry commitment requiring science-based targets from its signatories to tackle their greenhouse gas emissions has been officially launched.

Pledge to Net Zero is aimed at organisations working in the environmental services sector and is intended to help the UK reach its goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Led by the Society for the Environment (SocEnv), the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE), the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) and the Environmental Industries Commission (EIC), alongside environmental consultancies WSP and AECOM, the initiative sets out to provide leadership for the private sector and encourage businesses to lend their full support.

Signatories will commit to delivering a science-based greenhouse gas reduction target in line with the journey to net zero, as well as pledging to publicly disclose emissions and publish one document each year outlining how to reach carbon neutrality.

David Symons, UK Director of Sustainability at WSP, said: “The environmental services sector is at the heart of delivering a sustainable and prosperous economy through its advice.

“It’s tremendously exciting that the sector has now come together to take action on its own greenhouse gas emissions.”

The pledge will remain open until 31st January 2020, with organisations to report their performance by the end of December 2020.