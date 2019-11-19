Generation must be part of the answer in decarbonising the UK’s energy systems.

That’s the verdict from Mark Rose, Director of Total’s Major Business, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose at Energy Live Expo – the energy giant was partner sponsor of the industry event.

He stressed in order to reach net zero by 2050, generation must be part of the answer, suggesting that to electrify sectors such as transport, power demand would inevitably have to increase.

Mr Rose said: “A lot of our infrastructure needs to be addressed and it’s possible more decentralised, localised schemes need to be put in place to allow future technologies such as batteries and cars to help balance the demand.”

He suggested there is a need for government to set strategies to help customers invest in reducing energy consumption and reducing their carbon footprint – he noted as prices haven’t been high enough to drive this, regulation and policy have an important role.

The energy leader also said Total was investing significantly in renewables and developing its wider proposition by buying EV companies, investing in battery technologies, exploring solar infrastructure and piecing together a number of other markets in order to support customers.