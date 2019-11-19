ITM Power and Iwatani collaborate on hydrogen energy systems

Energy storage and clean fuel company ITM Power has joined forces with the US subsidiary of Iwatani Corporation for hydrogen energy systems.

They have signed a collaboration agreement for the deployment of multi MW electrolyser-based hydrogen energy systems in North America, with a vision to reduce pollutants and improve air quality by offering renewable hydrogen to the transportation, energy storage and renewable energy sectors.

The partnership enables the companies to share opportunities and where a commercial case exists, work together on an exclusive basis to deploy ITM Power’s PEM electrolysers and Iwatani’s gas handling and deployment solutions.

Their particular areas of interest lie in the California hydrogen refuelling station market and large-scale liquid and gaseous renewable hydrogen production for domestic and export markets.

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO, ITM Power, said: “Iwatani Corporation is a recognised leader in the hydrogen industry and we are delighted to be collaborating with the company in North America.

“Transport refuelling is just the tip of the iceberg for demand for hydrogen from renewable sources and this partnership will be well positioned to participate in this exciting and rapidly growing industry.”