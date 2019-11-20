Hutchinson Engineering to build vital part of Hornsea Two foundations

9Cheshire-based Hutchinson Engineering has won a contract to build and assemble 30 Suspended Internal Platforms (SIPs) for Hornsea Two offshore wind farm,

Offshore wind specialist EEW Group awarded the tender following a successful competitive process.

The SIPs are large steel components, each weighing 10 tonnes and 12 metres high – they will be suspended inside the yellow transition pieces that form the visible part of offshore wind turbine foundations.

Ørsted’s Hornsea Two will become the UK’s largest offshore wind farm once it is completed, boasting enough installed capacity to generate renewable power for more than 1.3 million homes.

Peter Clusky, Senior Supply Chain Development Manager for Ørsted, said: “By working collaboratively with our Tier 1 suppliers and local suppliers for the past 10 years, we have been able to provide opportunities for competitive UK suppliers.

“Hutchinson’s successful award on this contract by EEW SPC will see UK secondary steel used in the UK fabricated Transition Pieces being delivered by EEW OSB on Teesside for the Hornsea 2 project.”