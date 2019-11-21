Clarke Energy buys Boston-based CHP provider

Liverpool-based Clarke Energy is buying a company in Boston that specialises in the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of combined heat and power (CHP) systems.

The acquisition of Co-Energy America expands Clarke Energy’s geographical coverage and product range into smaller CHP plants between 35kW and 300kW as well as gives it packaging and assembly capability for the US market.

The buyout includes the addition of 17 new employees and an installed gas engine fleet of 95 units across five Northeastern US states.

Jamie Clarke, Chief Executive of Clarke Energy said: “This acquisition gives Clarke Energy strong footprint in the US market. It also expands our technological offering into the smaller CHP market.

“We will look to support the Co-Energy America team through our engineering and aftersales support strengths and capitalise on synergies with our existing Midwestern operations.”