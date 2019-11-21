Coldplay to pause touring until they can offer ‘environmentally beneficial’ concerts

Coldplay has revealed the band is putting its tour on hold due to environmental concerns.

Band frontman Chris Martin told BBC News they are “taking time” to ensure their next tour is “actively beneficial” for the environment.

The British band, therefore, intends to start touring their new album, Everyday Life, after they can ensure it can “have a positive impact”.

Mr Martin said: “We’re taking time over the next year or two to work out how can not only our tour be sustainable but how can it be actively beneficial? How can we harness the resources that our tour creates and make it have a positive impact? The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But for example, our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it be largely solar powered.

“So, I think it’s a question of just accepting that you have to do your best, not to be too overzealous in criticising others because everyone will catch up if you prove that it’s easy to do it the right way.”