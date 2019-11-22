Latest Jobs – Area Superintendent 1 – Energy Jobline

Project Description:

Bechtel National, Inc. (BNI), Bechtel’s government services business, is one of the top providers to departments and agencies of the U.S. and British governments. Its successes include many large, first-of-a-kind projects in government site management, environmental restoration, defense, space, energy, and national and homeland security. This position will provide support to the Uranium Processing Facility (UPF) located at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

UPF will be built by 2025 for $6.5 billion and will be a first-of-its-kind complex for enriched uranium operations in support of Y-12 missions. UPF is one of the Department of Energy’s largest investments in Tennessee since the Manhattan Project and one of the National Nuclear Security Administration’s largest construction projects. When complete, UPF will: replace a 70-year-old facility with modern buildings, reduce operational costs and energy consumption, improve worker safety, and provide enriched uranium capabilities well into the future.

The UPF Construction project works on various schedules with differing start times pending project needs.

Eligibility for this position requires US citizenship; successful candidate must provide proof of US citizenship in order to obtain badge access to the site. Candidate must complete security questionnaire and successfully clear site access requirements check. All employees are subject and agree to random drug and alcohol testing as a condition of employment. Must be able to obtain a security clearance, as applicable.

Role Overview:

Assigned to the Construction organization in Project Supervisory capacity. Responsible for supervising and directing Site Supervision, Field Engineering and other support organizations (Safety, Project Controls, etc.) to support Project execution. Ensures assigned construction personnel are tasked to appropriate work scopes and that construction operations are performed safely, in compliance with specifications and within budget and schedules. Coordinate with other Area Functional Leads to ensure field issues are resolved. Reports to Construction Management Team on a daily basis.

Position responsibilities include:

Responsible for all field construction shift operations within the project. Safely directs assigned construction work in accordance with Bechtel’s Environmental Safety and Health (ES&H) program.

Determines Manual staffing requirements.

Manages work schedules within relations to the UPF overall execution plan and schedule.

Responsible for overseeing the Quality Control program in an assigned facility/area and ensuring installed commodities meet UPF construction quality requirements.

Works with Site Supervision, Field Engineering, and Project Controls to manage project schedules, construction methods and procedures.

Supervises and directs subordinate Non-Manual (NM) personnel and craftsmen in construction activities within assigned area.

Prepares reports and forecasts, including summary of construction progress, craft personnel forecasts, and expenditures forecast.

Manages the planning schedules (three-week look ahead, 90/180 day, Plan of the Day, etc.).

Responsible for the implementation of corporate/ project policies, procedures and instructions within assigned operations.

Coordinates activities with other disciplines or areas, and clients’ resident representatives as instructed by construction management.

Coordinates needs (equipment, cranes, material deliveries, etc.) with the Distributables Manager and Staff.

Effectively communicates with internal and external customers related to UPF Construction activities.

Monitor job site work rule compliance.

Ensures that all Bechtel, State, and Federal safety codes, requirements and standards are being complied within assigned area of responsibility.

Basic Qualifications:

B.S. Degree in Engineering or similar and 15+ years of experience or 21+ years related experience in lieu of degree

Must be a US Citizen

Must be able to complete a pre-employment drug screen and background check, including verification of employment, education and travel

Must be physically capable to conduct field inspections and participate in project walk-downs requiring the following activities: extensive walking in and around a construction site, climbing ladders, climbing scaffolding, walking on elevated platforms, walking on uneven surfaces, climbing in very small and/or confined spaces, and lifting up to 60 lbs.

Minimum Qualifications:

Knowledge and experience of DOE, DOD and/or commercial nuclear construction projects is required.

Candidates shall be self-starters, highly motivated, require little supervision, and be able to excel in a team environment.

Candidates shall previous experience leading, mentoring and managing large Construction Teams

The candidate should have a good working knowledge of current design codes and standards such as ACI, AISC, ASME, as well as NQA-1 requirements

Good working knowledge of Labor Relations, Labor Agreements and Craft Jurisdiction

Knowledge of environmental compliance standards required on NNSA/DOE projects.

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous experience in Construction Management (Site Manager, PFE or PFS) on a large Bechtel Project

Bechtel Certification (B-Cert) as a Site Manager (TIER II) and Project Field Superintendent (PFS), Lead Discipline Field Superintendent (LDFS)

