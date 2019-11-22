Latest Jobs – Chemical Engineer – Energy Jobline

Position Description:

We are seeking a Chemical Engineer to join the Business Development Division of Downstream Capital Portfolio Planning Department (DCPPD).

The primary function of the DCPPD is to continually identify, evaluate and optimize the Downstream capital asset program; this is attained in part through conducting in-depth energy market assessments including but not limited to for instance market outlooks, economic and financial evaluation, oil pricing forecasts, competing scenario planning, and awareness of energy policy shifts and regulatory requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

As the successful candidate you will hold a Chemical Engineering Bachelor’s degree from a recognized and approved program.

You will have at least 10 years of experience in refining or petrochemicals focusing on planning and economics, including at least 5 years in Operations.

You must have previous LP experience; PIMS experience is highly desirable.

You will have a deep understanding on investment analysis, including build up to NPV’s and IRR.

You must be proficient in using personal computers and advanced spreadsheet applications.

You must be able to communicate and present outcomes of economic analysis

Duties & Responsibilities:

You will be required to perform the following:

Develop prefeasibility studies for new business opportunities.

Generate Downstream Investment Plans covering all sectors (Refining, Chemical, Power, Supply system) for both current and new facilities.

Enhance the competitiveness of the current asset base by capturing integration opportunities.

Improve value assurance process for economic evaluations and business cases of capital projects throughout life cycle.

Participate in value engineering sessions to maximize economic realization for projects Conduct Conceptual studies

Review facility configuration and propose alternatives to minimize operating cost or produce higher quality products

Identify and fully develop Energy Saving opportunities

Study and identify synergies between facilities

Conduct process simulation to optimize Refinery or Petrochemical plant operations

Generate shift vectors for the LP by providing data from test runs and changes in operating modes.

Perform economic evaluation and rigorous financial modeling/analysis.

Identify value creation opportunities that align with the company’s strategic objectives.

Develop, use, document, test, and maintain models to evaluate project economic performance and to study project sensitivities. Writes papers for peer-reviewed journals on engineering.

Provide engineering leadership to others assigned to assist you.

Act as a professional mentor to less senior specialists and engineers.

Promote a learning environment and implements self-development to maintain and improve expert status within your engineering specialty.

