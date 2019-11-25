AI tech ‘can transform energy management’

The role of energy managers has changed “vastly” and new technologies can now help them get their job done.

That’s the suggestion from Duncan Everett. Managing Director of Optimal Monitoring – his firm has developed software called EMMA AI, able to identify anomalies, send instructions to energy managers and help save energy, emissions, time and money.

Mr Everett told ELN energy management has now become a tiny part of the remit of energy managers, who also have to deal with “the burden of legislation, the complexity of rate and corporate responsibility”.

He noted it has become difficult to get to the point where energy managers can focus on managing energy and stressed Optimal Monitoring aims to make a change to help solve the difficulties this can create.

Mr Everett said rule-based systems don’t work, whereas AI technologies are very well suited to freeing up an energy manager’s workload and helping them make decisions.

He added: “[It’s about] getting technology into places where before it wasn’t cost-effective to do things but now technology is an enabler to make that viable.”