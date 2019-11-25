Wärtsilä awarded 40MW equipment supply contract for power plant in Myanmar

Wärtsilä has been awarded a 40MW equipment supply contract for a power plant in Shwe Taung, Myanmar.

The MCM Power facility aims to help meet the nation’s increasing energy demand by feeding baseload power into the national grid and alleviate its ongoing energy shortage.

The plant will operate on four natural gas engines and is expected to become operational in April 2020 – its output is planned to be doubled to 80MW at a future date.

Myanmar’s Ministry of Electricity and Energy expects peak demand to rise to 4.5GW in 2020 from 3.5GW last year, a rise of nearly a quarter.

Mr U Aung Hlaing Oo, Managing Director of MCM Power, said: “MCM is a co-owner in another power plant supplied by Wärtsilä in Myanmar, so we have very good experience with the efficiency of the Wärtsilä engines, as well as with the support and cooperation that the company has given us.

“The levelised cost of energy provided by the Wärtsilä solution to Shwe Taung is very favourable and the new power plant helps us to meet the obligations towards Ministry of Electricity and Energy.”

Wärtsilä previously supplied a 145MW power plant to Kyaukse township in the Mandalay region of Myanmar.