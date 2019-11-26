Extinction Rebellion announces Twelve Days Of Crisis

Election Rebellion has announced a new wave of protest, titled ‘Twelve Days Of Crisis’.

From 30th November to 11th December, the eve of the general election, the climate activists will undertake nonviolent direct action across the country, urging all political parties to make the climate and ecological emergency their top priority.

The group aims to highlight climate vulnerabilities such as food and water shortages, flooding, increased pressure on the NHS and emergency services and threats to our security.

Events will include flyposting, stickering and painting in the street, using air raid sirens, pots and pans, sound systems and more to create as much noise as possible, demonstrating outside political party HQs with babies, disrupting roads in central London and hosting die-ins along the campaign trail.

Sarah Lunnon of Extinction Rebellion’s Political Circle: “In the end, climate and ecological breakdown is a moral question. How much life will you accept dying?

“Just how terrible a world will you leave the world’s children? None of the major parties’ manifestos make the call for mobilisation that is needed to defend and protect life on earth.”