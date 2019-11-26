Sarangani Energy Corp launches new 105MW coal unit in Philippines

Alsons Power Group subsidiary Sarangani Energy Corp. has launched the second 105MW coal-fired power generator of its unit in Maasim, Sarangani.

The firm has also announced the start of construction of its 14.5MW Siguil River hydroelectric power plant in the same region.

Its first 105MW baseload plant at the site began operating in 2016 and runs round the clock to provide electricity to the local grid.

The power plant complex now delivers power to over six million people in 10 provinces and 12 key cities in Mindanao.

Tomas I. Alcantara, Chair and President of Alsons Consolidated Resources, said: “The two power projects [coal and hydro] represent our own modest contribution in support of the President’s commitment to provide the needed infrastructure for the economic growth and sustainable development of Mindanao and the rest the country.”