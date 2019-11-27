Centrica teams up with NCP to trial ‘charge parks’ for EVs

Centrica has joined forces with car parking provider NCP to trial “charge parks” for professional drivers of electric vehicles (EVs).

The first pilot charge park is expected in the New Year, with the companies examining how to combine leisure services and technology to make charging more convenient.

Centrica and NCP, which manages more than 500 sites with 150,000 parking spaces, aim to create potential ways of charging commercial fleets and taxis in public spaces.

Andreas Atkins, head of Electric Vehicle Strategy at Centrica Innovations said: “One of the big barriers we need to overcome in terms of adoption is how professional drivers can make time in their day to charge.

“While there has been a great deal of research into how to make charging faster, little has been done to enhance convenience so that charging can fit comfortably into our busy lives.”

Centrica previously committed to electrify is 12,500-vehicle fleet by 2030 and is a member of EV100, a global initiative by The Climate Group that brings together businesses committed to accelerating the transition to EVs.