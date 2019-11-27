Greencoat Renewables buys 14MW Irish wind farm in €10.5m deal

Greencoat Renewables has bought a wind farm with a capacity of 14MW in Ireland in a deal worth €10.5 million (£9m).

The Beam Hill Wind Farm, located in County Donegal, consists of eight turbines installed by Vestas, which will continue to manage the operations and maintenance contract.

The acquisition brings Greencoat Renewables’ portfolio of operational wind assets to 461MW.

Investment Manager Bertrand Gautier said: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Beam Hill Wind Farm, adding another high-quality wind asset to our portfolio.

“Beam Hill represents our first merchant wind farm acquisition and will allow Greencoat Renewables to explore different contracted power price structures, including the emerging Corporate PPA market in Ireland.”