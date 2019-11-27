Indonesian airport secures sunny future with 1,800-panel solar upgrade

The APT Pranoto Airport in Samarinda, Indonesia, is to be upgraded with a 1,800-panel solar rooftop.

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) will provide the clean energy infrastructure for the airport in the capital of East Kalimantan province – it will be the first airport in the country to be kitted out with photovoltaic equipment.

The 600kW system will have the capacity to generate 755MWh of renewable electricity a year, covering around a fifth of the airport’s power needs and enabling an annual reduction of 821 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Total Solar DG notes that once the government moves the capital city from Jakarta to Kutai, East Kalimantan, in 2024, the airport will become a major transport hub.

Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar DG SEA, said: “Total Solar DG is proud to be able to support the government in their sustainability commitments and especially on this prestigious project to relocate the capital city.

“This project will drive down costs and carbon footprint in a safe and sustainable way. This project is a new milestone in our commitment to developing renewable energies and we are looking forward to keep providing clean energy for Indonesian customers.”