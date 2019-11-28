Fossil fuels hit record low share of major power producer generation in UK

The fossil fuel share of electricity generation stood at a record low of 45.1% for the three-month period July 2019 to September 2019.

New statistics from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) show during the same period, the share of low carbon power from major power producers was up by 1.8% on the previous year, rising to 54.4%.

The statistical release also highlights primary energy consumption in the UK on a fuel input basis fell by 1.5%, while on a temperature adjusted basis, consumption rose by 0.1%.

It notes indigenous energy production fell by 0.4% as a reduction in output from coal, gas and nuclear counteracted rises in oil, bioenergy, wind, solar and hydropower output.

Overall electricity generation by major power producers dropped 2.7%, with coal down 61% and gas down 3.1% – coal’s large reduction was partially offset by renewable generation rising by 22%, boosted by strong growth from wind and hydropower – while gas provided 43.7% of electricity generation from major power producers, renewables, nuclear and coal generated 32.9%, 21.5%, and 1.2% respectively.

In terms of fuel prices, petrol and diesel prices were both down 1.5p per litre in November.