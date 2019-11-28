Ireland cracks down on illegal waste dumping with map of legal collectors

Ireland has launched a new interactive map that identifies all the legal waste collection companies as part of its efforts to crack down on illegal dumping.

There are currently more than 2,400 permitted waste collectors working across the country and by law, they must have a valid collection permit from the National Waste Collection Permit Office (NWCPO) to operate legally.

This ensures household waste is disposed of correctly and ensures the content of the recycling bins can be returned for recycling and those from the brown bins are processed properly.

Around €3 million (£2.6m) has been invested into local community measures to tackle illegal dumping under the Anti-Dumping Initiative this year, a 50% increase compared to last year.

That’s in addition to the €7.4 million (£6.3m) annual enforcement grant, which supports the recruitment and retention of 150 local authority waste enforcement personnel across Ireland.

The interactive map is expected to further help tackle the problem.

Richard Bruton, Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister said: “Illegal dumpers are a scourge on communities across the country. The new map being launched on mywate.ie will ensure households from Donegal to Cork, Dublin to Galway, are able to check that the waste company collecting their waste has the appropriate authorisation to do so.”