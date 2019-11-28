New deal promises to bring wireless EV charging to UK streets

Electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure developer Connected Kerb has partnered with German induction technology specialist Magment to bring wireless car charging to the UK.

The companies say the move will help the UK move to the forefront of EV charging and bring what they claim is the first instalment of wireless EV technologies to the country’s public locations, such as residential streets, car parks and taxi ranks.

They believe the innovation will make EV charging processes more convenient for all people, especially those with disabilities – it will mean drivers no longer have to plug-in via a charging cable and can instead power up their battery by parking over an induction pad hidden beneath the road surface.

Connected Kerb expects to begin early UK deployment within the next two months, with international deployment from mid-2020 – the firm’s CEO, Chris Pateman-Jones, said: “Induction charging will arrive faster than perhaps many people think.

“Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly including induction charging technology in their new models but at present, there are only a handful of induction-enabled EV charge points. We aim to change that.”