Offshore wind: New safety training centre to be developed at Immingham

A state-of-the-art new safety training centre is to be built in the UK under a new partnership between offshore wind developer Ørsted, Active Training Team (ATT) and MODAL Training.

It will be designed by ATT and located at MODAL’s training complex at Immingham and will start off with an induction day for the construction team working on Ørsted’s latest offshore wind farm, Hornsea Two, which will generate enough electricity to power more than 1.3 million homes.

The “fully immersive” training programme is designed to bring about transformational behavioural change in attitudes to safety.

Jason Ledden, Senior Project Manager for Ørsted’s Hornsea Two said: “The three key elements that have proven to be the DNA of safe, successful projects are to plan, care and communicate to colleagues. This training will envelope all three of these elements into one impactful training session.

“We understand that there are a whole host of industries across the Humber which require the high standards of safety that we do; so, by allowing others to utilise the facility, we hope that we’ll be able to reduce safety-related incidents in a number of sectors across the region.”