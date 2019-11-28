Plans for new floating solar power plant in the Netherlands

Vattenfall has announced plans to develop its first floating solar power plant in the Netherlands.

It will have a capacity of 1.2MW and will be installed at Gendringen, where Netterden, Vattenfall’s partner that is funding the project, has been extracting sand and gravel for 25 years.

There is an electric sand pump in the water and together with the associated sorting and processing equipment, it consumes around 2.5 million kWh of power a year.

Over the years, the extraction activities have created a pond where the floating solar panels will be installed and meet half of the site’s electricity demand.

Ivo Iprenburg, Business Development Manager Real Estate at Vattenfall said: “At Vattenfall, our mission is to make fossil-free living possible within one generation.

“Our shared ambition for a sustainable future has brought us together in this project. I believe it is special that Netterden’s decision to launch this project is driven by their vision regarding socially responsible enterprise. Renewable energy is a natural part of this.”

Construction is expected to start in late 2019 and the solar farm is scheduled for operation by May 2020.