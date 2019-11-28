UK now boasts 15.6m smart and advanced meters

As of 30th September, there were 15.6 million smart and advanced meters across the UK operating in homes and businesses.

That’s according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), which has published a new raft of smart meter statistics focusing on deployment across the UK in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019.

It notes 4.1% more smart meters have now been put into place than the previous quarter and highlights that 28% of domestic meters in the country are now smart meters running in smart mode.

The statistics reveal 1,068,600 domestic installations were carried out by large suppliers in Q3, 5.9% more than in Q2.

In terms of businesses, 38% of non-domestic meters are now operating in smart mode or with advanced functionality, although there were only 20,800 non-domestic installations made by large suppliers in Q3, 6.4% fewer than the last quarter.

The installation of second-generation smart meters (SMETS2) in homes across Britain surpassed the two million mark earlier this year.