Latest Jobs – Global Legal Operations Director- Gateshead (Head Office) – Northern Gas and Power

“Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” – John D. Rockefeller

The Company

Founded in 2012, NGP is rapidly expanding global and has serious ambitious growth plans.

We are a multi award-winning specialist solutions provider for the Gas and Electricity markets. We have an embedded work hard play hard culture with a true family like atmosphere.

Come and join our #NGPFamily part of the #GlobalProcurementGroup

The Role

We are growing our business, growing our product holding and therefore growing our in-house legal team!

Due to rapid expansion as a result of us bringing multiple new technologies, products and service to the market, we are growing our internal legal team and looking to appoint a Global Legal Operations Director who can grow, lead and manage our legal department, dealing with multiple new cases daily and implement a strategy to protect the business, its people and its customers.

Responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

Create an unrivalled global legal strategy for the Group, supporting the business objective

Line management responsibility for the Head of Legal. The existing team currently had a Legal PA and Paralegal. There will also be an immediate target to grow the existing team to ensure we are prepared for our forecasted increase in cases and workloads within the team.

Develop SLAs and KPIs for output and performance from the Global Legal Operation.

Support the launch of new products, technology and services by implementing commercial agreements and ensure the terms of the agreement and understood and followed by all parties involved.

Lead the existing team to advise and manage issues relating to employment law, supporting with continuous development of our employee life-cycle and ensuring we are employment law compliant.

Lead the development of our implementation of our multi-jurisdictional internal legal and compliance policies and procedures

Continuously identify risks and gaps, specify internal governance policies and regularly monitor compliance

Communicate and negotiate with external parties (regulators, external counsel, public authority etc.), creating relations of trust. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring we reduce our external legal spend. The successful candidate will be required to review our PSL of legal partners and existing terms to harmonise and ensure add value output.

Lead the advice to company and subsidiaries on IP and data protection issues and manage the IP portfolio

Lead strategies for effective risk management techniques and offer proactive advise on possible legal issues

Research and evaluate different risk factors regarding business decisions and operations

Provide clarification on legal language or specifications to everyone in the organisation – in particular the Executive team and Board of Directors.

Maintain current knowledge of alterations in legislation. You will be required to keep up to date with changes – on a global scale.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring we have effective policies and processes within the business, group wide and globally which avoid any risks.

The Person

The ideal candidate is likely to already be leading an in-house legal team, although candidates from all backgrounds will be considered if they can demonstrate the following:

An expert on transformation and strategy development

A proven leader who is driven, results orientated and very organised.

Ideally minimum 20 years PQE gained either in-house or within a commercial practice in a leading firm. Qualified Solicitor; ideally with experience in commercial litigation, employment tribunals and/or debt recovery.

Strong commercial awareness and acute business judgement

An ability to identify opportunity to remove process barriers and improve efficiencies

Effective communicator with experience of dealing with a range of internal stakeholders.

Essential that the successful candidate can work under pressure.

Candidates who have had exposure to the energy industry, sales of good act legislation and consumer law would be preferred.

Why work for us?

You’ll be joining a global brand that has very ambitious growth plans!

This is an opportunity to join an organisation on a journey of transformation. We are agile and impulsive, but have a clear and defined strategy! The successful candidate will play a huge part in our strategy and future agenda. We have a unique culture of work hard, play hard. As well as:

Fun and vibrant office – Award winning office for best place to work in the UK 2017 and best company for work/life balance in 2018.

Fantastic holiday package – 31 days (includes bank holidays) and additional leave over the Christmas and New Year period. We get the entire month of December off if we hit our annual target. We’ve achieved this for the last 4 years!

Regular events throughout the year…with free bar!!

We have our annual company conference, celebrating the year on year growth and launch of new, unrivalled products, services and technologies in our industry.

We value what our people do and show this by giving great incentives. Over the past 12 months these have included cash prizes, holidays, TV’s, games consoles, Pizza Friday’s, team bonding days and much more!

We always give back to our communities and you’ll have the opportunity to support local charities.

All of our offices are modern within excellent transport links and facilities.

The following are just some of our company awards:

UK Energy Consultancy of the Year 2019

North East Fastest Growing Business 2019 – recognised by Ward Hadaway

Best Place to Work 2018/2019 – recognised by Glassdoor

Best Place to Work 2017/2018 – recognised by Glassdoor

Energy Efficiency Awards Regional Energy Consultancy of the Year 2018/19

#1 National UK company for work-life balance 2018 by Glass door 2018/19

Energy Efficiency Awards National Special Commendation for Director / Business Development Manager / Fokhrul Islam 2017

We have no plans to stop being award winning! Are you a winner?

We operate in a constant changing, fast-paced environment. Our industry is very competitive and it is always our objective to ensure we are leading against our competition.

Check our social media pages out for more information.

To apply for this fantastic opportunity, please send an up to date CV and covering email to [email protected]

This is a promoted article.