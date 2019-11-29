npower restructuring could see 4,500 jobs lost

npower has announced it could cut up to 4,500 jobs in the UK as part of restructuring plans to increase profits.

The plan would see small companies and domestic customers handled using the same computer systems and customer service teams, while large businesses would be served on a separate basis.

The move to roll out “leaner, increasingly digital processes” is forecast to generate “at least £100 million” in profits for parent company E.ON by 2022.

The firm notes the plan is set to cost around £500 million and could result in it closing several of its offices in the UK – it currently employs around 5,700 staff across the country.

E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen said: “The UK market is currently particularly challenging. We’ve emphasised repeatedly that we’ll take all necessary action to return our business there to consistent profitability.

“For this purpose, we’ve put together proposals and already begun discussing them with British unions.”

A spokesperson for the firm said: “We will consult and work with trade unions and employee representatives on these proposals which could result in up to an estimated 4,500 npower job losses over the next two years. We are committed to mitigating the impact on colleagues.”