Yorkshire Water to plant 250,000 trees by 2020

Yorkshire Water has announced it will complete the planting of 250,000 trees by spring next year as part of its efforts to put the environment “at the forefront” of its plans.

The water company has set a target for one million trees in total, supporting its goal to ensure net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

A typical hardwood tree can absorb as much as 48 pounds, or 21.8kg, of carbon a year.

The trees will form part of the Woodland Trust’s government-backed Northern Forest, a 50 million tree programme which will run along the M62 corridor from Liverpool to Hull.

The company is working with The Mersey Forest, City of Trees, White Rose Forest, Heywoods and the Community Forest Trust.

Yorkshire Water CEO Liz Barber said: “The one million trees programme is a great way for us to help keep Yorkshire beautiful and make a real difference to the environment. There are around two million trees on Yorkshire Water land so for us to plant a further million shows our commitment.

“Planting trees can reduce flood risk and carbon emissions and give a great boost to local wildlife. It also provides greater opportunity for communities to enjoy the opportunities nature provide.”