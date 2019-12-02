ENGIE unveils plans for new eco-friendly head office

French utility ENGIE has unveiled plans for a new eco-friendly head office, designed to showcase its zero carbon solutions.

It has partnered with Nexity to develop the project, which will be located in the heart of La Garenne Colombes, by 2023 and powered by renewable energy, in addition to using smart grid as well as blockchain technologies.

The energy mix will include geothermal energy, optimised to meet between 70% and 90% of the heating and cooling requirements of the site, solar panels, biomethane as well as battery storage.

The integrated solution combining the renewable energy and digital technologies will be designed to be “economically efficient and replicable” and will, therefore, need to meet the requirements of the strictest environmental and biodiversity certification.

ENGIE Deputy CEO Pierre Deheunynck said: “This project will showcase the ENGIE Group’s zero carbon strategy. Designed to be an inclusive living space, an extension of the city and open to residents, this eco-site will be a prototype for smart cities of the future.

“It will also accelerate ENGIE’s employee culture collaboration, inclusiveness and interaction with the outside world.”