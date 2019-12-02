Latest Jobs – Site Conditions Manager (Offshore Wind) – Energy Jobline

Offshore Wind Consultants Limited is a global specialised consultancy providing independent services to the offshore renewables industry. The company is recognised within the industry as one of the leading service providers of consultancy services for offshore wind projects and has offices in UK, Germany, USA and Asia Pacific.

The Site Conditions Manager – APAC region will lead the Site Conditions package on an exciting offshore wind farm project in APAC. Manage a team of consultants and contractors to define and deliver the site investigation scopes including Geophysics, Geotech, Metocean and Wind Resource, and lead the integration of the information into the engineering for the wind farm. They will report to the Country Manager Taiwan but will be based in the APAC region.

Requirements:

Experience – Minimum 8 years’ experience in offshore wind (essential)

Experience in managing offshore wind site investigation campaigns and history of delivering projects on time and budget.

Experience in the FEED associated with offshore wind farms, and the integration of the site conditions into the engineering works

Leadership skills – Motivate and manage a team of professionals supporting the development works.

Relocation to APAC

Candidates must be willing to work full time in the APAC region and start as soon as possible.

General information:

Deadline for accepting applications: 15th December 2019.

Candidates should apply with cover letter mentioning their salary expectations and the job reference.

