EDF Energy to power ubitricity’s EV charging network

EDF Energy has been chosen to provide renewable electricity for ubitricity’s charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) across the UK.

The energy supplier will power all 1,800 ubitricity public charging points in 10 local authorities, including Liverpool, Portsmouth and Westminster.

The chargers have a typical capacity of 2.5kW, giving the network – which is made up of thousands of smaller capacity chargers that facilitate the integration and use of renewable power – a total capacity of 9.9MW.

Daniel Bentham, Managing Director of ubitricity said: “The UK requires a comprehensive, economic charging infrastructure that allows drivers of electric vehicles to connect to a charger whenever and wherever they are parked, which is some 95% of the time.

“Our vision at ubitricity is to build out this infrastructure providing electricity for everyone. This can only be economically and practically achieved including assets that already exist – whether that be lamp posts or bollards. We want to empower everyone to play a role in helping the UK reach a carbon neutral future – something that our partnership with EDF Energy will help us realise.”