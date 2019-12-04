Latest Jobs – Lead Mechanical Design Engineer, Wiltshire – Energy Jobline

Lead Mechanical Design Engineer, Wiltshire £40,000

I am currently looking for a new Lead Mechanical Design Engineer to join my client in Wiltshire.

My client is an exciting and growing company are looking for a forward thinking engineer to come in to the business and lead the way for their exciting new product development.

You will be involved in the preparing and modifying Engineering drawings for the complete product range and to develop / create specifications, concepts and Engineering drawings / documentation for new products using primarily Solidworks Professional (3D solid modelling and simulation).

You must have the following to qualify for consideration…

Requirements:

A mechanical engineering background in product design

A relevant Degree or equivalent

Competent user of Solidworks and its FEA / CFD packages

Proven experience in taking new product through design/development to production readiness

Advantageous:

Knowledge of ATEX, PED, CE marking standards, ASME Boiler & Pressure Vessel code

Knowledge of Cryogenics, materials, Valves, Couplings & Seal Technologies

Knowledge of Hydraulic and Pneumatic components and systems

Knowledge of electrical and PLC controlled systems

Some practicable hands on experience

5 years experience in an Engineering Design environment or similar role

Salary will be dependent on experience – up to £40,000 plus a generous benefits package. Please send your CV to me for consideration.

