Hilton scrubs up its sustainability act with soap recycling scheme

Hilton has announced it is launching a soap recycling programme to stop half-used bars being sent to landfill in the UK.

In its partnership with Clean the World, the hotel chain expects to save 64 tonnes of soap waste from landfill every year, creating more than 700,000 new bars in the process.

The firm, which aims to ultimately recycle 100% of its leftover soap bars, says around five million partially-used bars of soap are thrown away in hotel rooms every day around the world.

More than 100 hotels across the country will join the soap recycling initiative, which will see recycled soap given to poor families.

Simon Vincent, Executive Vice President and President, EMEA, Hilton, said: “It is our responsibility to protect our natural resources and ensure destinations across the world are preserved for generations to come.

“The expansion of our soap recycling programme not only helps us to reach our environmental goals but also contributes towards tackling the significant hygiene epidemic which sees around 3,600 children under five die every day due to lack of access to clean soap and water.”