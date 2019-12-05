Majority of consumers ‘like the idea of smart local energy systems’

Around 58% of consumers approve of the idea of smart local energy systems.

That’s according to a new survey of 418 consumers conducted by Energy Systems Catapult, which explores how the public feel about homes and businesses generating and selling their own clean power while providing flexibility to help balance the grid.

They were generally very positive, despite less than a fifth saying they had heard of the concept before.

However, fewer consumers were positive about the services that can form part of such a system, such as peer-to-peer trading, demand-side response, vehicle-to-grid energy usage and heat as a service.

Dr Matt Lipson, Head of Consumer Insights at Energy Systems Catapult, said: “Consumers liked that peer-to-peer trading, demand-side response and vehicle-to-grid would enable them to save money and energy and many liked the community-based elements of them within a smart local energy system.

“On the other hand, some consumers were put off by the complexity of peer-to-peer trading, while others indicated unease about demand-side response giving them less control over how they use energy.”