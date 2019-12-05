UK’s ‘first motorbike-only charging point’ lands in Shoreditch

The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club has unveiled what it claims is the UK’s first electric vehicle (EV) charging station created solely for motorbikes.

Installed at the bar, restaurant and cafe’s Shoreditch HQ by EO Charging, the 7kW unit means riders of electric motorbikes can park and charge their battery when visiting.

The charger is entirely free to use for any motorcyclist to use during the Bike Shed’s opening hours.

Dutch van Someren, Founder of The Bike Shed London, said: “At the Bike Shed, we welcome everyone through our doors, whether bikers or non-bikers, petrol heads or electric riders. As the first venue in the UK to offer a charging station just for electric motorcycles, we hope to re-emphasise our inclusive approach.

“We look forward to seeing more electric motorcyclists at our venue and we encourage anyone with an interest in the biking scene to come and visit us at our Shoreditch home.”