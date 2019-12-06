EU publishes expert advice to help energy intensive sectors reach net zero

The European Commission has published a series of expert recommendations on how to decarbonise the EU’s energy-intensive industries and help reach net zero by 2050.

Representatives from 11 industries, making up more than half of the EU industry’s energy consumption, have developed a policy framework aiming to support Europe’s climate ambitions while ensuring vital industries such as steel and cement can remain competitive.

The experts stress there is a need to ensure a just transition and equip workers with the right skills for the future and notes all industries “need to create markets for climate-neutral and circular products” by making more strategic use of public procurement to select sustainable products and services.

The report calls for all industries to concentrate on three main tasks – the first is to develop large-scale pilot projects for clean technologies, with the aim to bring them to the market. supported by EU funding.

It also notes it is vital for all sectors to switch to alternative climate-neutral energy and feedstock sources, as well as recommending the establishment of an industrial transition observatory to monitor progress towards climate-neutrality and provide guidance where necessary.

Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska said: “EU industries are our partners in achieving climate and circularity objectives and I congratulate them for their commitment.

“A climate-neutral economy is not only a must for future generations. It also represents immense opportunities in terms of innovation, economic growth and job creation.”