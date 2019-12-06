Latest Jobs – Project Engineer – Gloucester – Energy Jobline

Project Engineer – Aftersales, Gloucester, £45,000

Huxley Engineering are exclusively recruiting for a Project Engineer to work within a highly regulated, niche industry.

The office will be based in the Gloucester office which is dedicated to both new and existing product design and development.

You will take responsibility ensure that the all client requests are delivered in a timely manner to schedule and a set level of quality and applicable standards.

The company operate across three different major engineering sectors specialising in the design and manufacture of heavy, steel work complex hydraulic systems.

The ideal candidate will have experience in the below areas in order to qualify for an interview.

Knowledge:

Degree qualified (or equivalent experience) in an engineering discipline – preferably Mechanical.

Ideally working towards Chartered or Incorporated Engineer status.

Advanced MS Office Skills.

2D and 3D CAD (primarily AutoCAD and Autodesk Inventor).

Awareness of Health and Safety, Quality and Environmental standards and processes related to the role.

Experience:

Proven work experience within a project team and or manufacturing environment.

Understanding of mechanical engineering structures and systems.

Preparation of technical documentation.

Working within highly pressurised environments.

Experience within the offshore cable/pipe lay industry would be advantageous.

Salary will be £35,000 – £45,000 depending on experience plus an annual bonus scheme of up to 10% with Flexible working hours.

Please forward me your up to date CV ASAP with your interview availability to avoid missing this opportunity

To find out more about Huxley Engineering, please visit www.huxleyengineering.com.

To apply click here.

This is a promoted article.