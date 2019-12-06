Latest Jobs – Senior Power Systems Engineer – Energy Jobline

JD Ross Energy are working closely with one of the worlds leading renewable energy consultancies.

The continued growth of the Australian Operation, has lead to the need for experienced Power systems Engineers with proven grid modelling and power systems modelling skills.

The ideal candidate will have strong technical and software skills in power system modelling and grid modelling using PSCAD and PSSe.

Support power system studies to define the wind farm generator performance standards and to develop the wind farm control system functional design specification and reactive plant requirements. Coordinate activities with the grid modelling department

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders to ensure grid connection issues are resolved in a timely manner

Undertake and support the procurement, design, installation, commissioning and testing of solar farm grid monitoring equipment, and control systems

Undertake generator performance standards compliance testing, model validation (R2) testing, and generator registration with AEMO, including liaising with site based personnel

Research and prepare formal responses to inquiries regarding solar farm technical performance. Prepare and deliver technical presentations to customer

Attend and provide input to various safety, design, technical and risk meetings, workshops and reviews

