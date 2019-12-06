SmartestEnergy buys small business supplier Dual Energy

SmartestEnergy has announced the acquisition of Sussex-based small business supplier Dual Energy.

The latter company, established in 2009, focuses on installing smart meters to help businesses to better manage their consumption and reduce their energy bills.

SmartestEnergy which supplies electricity to more than 2,500 industrial and commercial businesses, says the acquisition will enable small business customers to benefit from 100% renewable electricity, certified independently by the Carbon Trust.

Ben Giddings, Dual Energy’s CEO said: “We have worked with the SmartestEnergy team since we first began trading nine years ago and have been consistently impressed with their customer-focused approach. The acquisition means we will continue to drive business smart meter adoption.

“SmartestEnergy’s commitment to our business is good news for our partners and customers as we scale up our plans at this exciting time”.

Louise Wapshare, VP of Supply at SmartestEnergy added: “This is a really exciting opportunity for SmartestEnergy to support the unique business model that Dual Energy have in this difficult to reach business segment, using our strengths to accelerate their activity to disrupt the business energy market”.