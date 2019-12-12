E.ON wins BMW order to plug in 4,100 EV charging points in Germany

Car manufacturer BMW has chosen E.ON to install and operate more than 4,100 new charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) at its locations across Germany.

That includes parking lots at production plants, development centres and office locations, allowing BMW employees and guests to recharge their EVs with green electricity, with around half of the chargers available for use to the public.

A large proportion of the charging points will be installed in the greater Munich area and further locations include Berlin, Leipzig, Regensburg, Landshut, Wackersdorf and Dingolfing.

BMW employees driving company cars in Germany will also be able to charge their EVs at home, with E.ON offering the installation of the chargers in a garage or private parking space.

E.ON Board Member Karsten Wildberger said: “E.ON and BMW assume a high degree of responsibility for the future of energy and mobility in their respective industries. Our co-operation is proof that the market for tomorrow’s mobility is gaining strength. E.ON will now do everything in its power to offer BMW employees and guests a comfortable charging experience.”

The project is scheduled for completion by 2021.