Many energy customers ‘still struggling to get accurate gas and electricity bills’

Many energy customers are still struggling to get accurate gas and electricity bills.

That’s the suggestion from Citizens Advice, which polled 3,000 people from across the UK and found an accurate bill is the top priority for consumers.

The survey found around 60% of customers believe receiving accurate billing from their supplier is the most important customer service issue, while 17% said their main focus was regarding the way complaints are handled.

The results reveal a further 12% said they thought phone waiting times were the biggest issue and the majority expected the call to be answered within five minutes – despite this, a recent report from Which? shows approximately a fifth of energy suppliers’ customer service teams keep customers waiting on the phone for longer than ten minutes on average.

The results of the survey also revealed more customers wanted to contact their energy supplier by telephone than by any other method.

Gillian Guy, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Every energy supply company should be able to provide its customers with an accurate bill. It’s the very least people should expect.

“The inability of some suppliers to get this right causes a great deal of unnecessary stress for customers.

“Some of the difficulties experienced by people who come to us for help are a legacy of an under-regulated market. Too many under-prepared companies were allowed to set up as energy suppliers.”