Vestas wins turbine supply order for wind farms in Poland

Vestas has won an order to supply turbines for three onshore wind energy projects in Poland.

The Wielowies, EP 44 and Gniew wind farms, being developed by Akuo Energy, will have a total capacity of 132MW and consist of bespoke solutions such as site-specific rotor sizes and hub heights while maximising annual energy production.

The contract includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 15-year service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to start in the third quarter next year while commissioning is planned for the third and fourth quarter of 2020.

Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe said: “This order, from our valued, long-term partner Akuo Energy, once again underlines our ability to leverage our extensive expertise across the value chain to deliver a solution that ensures clean energy at the lowest cost of energy to the Polish energy consumers.

“We look forward to maximising our customer’s return on investment by offering a competitive cost of energy.”