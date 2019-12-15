Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Fashion designer unveils clothes made of old camping gear – they’re in-tents

Ecole cantonale d’art de Lausanne graduate Tuo Lei hopes the collection will inspire people to be less wasteful

ELN TV

By Jonny Bairstow
More Articles
Sunday 15 December 2019
Image: Tuo Lei

Fashion designer Tuo Lei has unveiled a clothing and accessory collection made from old tents discarded at music festivals.

Huge volumes of camping supplies, tents, sleeping bags and camp stools are currently left at festival sites every year, with much of this ending up in landfill.

‘P+365’ is a collection of waterproof, windproof and tear-proof garments – these will be sold back to consumers at the same music festival the original item was collected from to create a circular business and highlight the importance of recycling.

The graduate from Ecole cantonale d’art de Lausanne (ÉCAL) says the designs are based on simple patterns that can be replicated at home with just basic sewing skills and instructions, which are to be provided with each item.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast