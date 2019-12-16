NextEnergy Solar Fund puts ‘UK’s largest’ subsidy-free solar plant into place

NextEnergy Solar Fund (NESF) has completed what it claims is the UK’s largest subsidy-free solar plant.

The Staughton solar development boasts an installed capacity of 50MW – the firm behind its development says it will lead the transition of the UK solar industry from a subsidy-based system to one providing renewable electricity on market-competitive terms.

The Staughton project will now be able to provide enough clean electricity to supply the yearly electricity demand of around 15,000 households.

NESF also completed a 5.4MW subsidy-free solar project in Leicestershire during August 2019 and has already started preparing the site of its next subsidy-free solar plant for construction.

Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO of NextEnergy Capital, said: “Today’s energisation of our Staughton solar plant is a landmark moment for NESF and the whole UK solar industry, demonstrating the financial viability and energy generation potential of large scale subsidy-free solar projects in the UK.

“During our current financial year, we intend to add up to 150MW in UK subsidy-free capacity to our portfolio – of which 55.4MW is now delivered.”