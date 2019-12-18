Scotland launches wind energy and net zero consultations

The Scottish Government has launched two consultations to help develop wind energy capacity and work towards net zero goals.

The consultations will inform the pipeline of future offshore wind development and improve understanding of the nation’s role in reaching carbon-neutral status.

Views are being sought on the draft Offshore Wind Policy Statement and the draft Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy, which outlines how the government plans to maximise the opportunities that offshore wind presents and will inform the next round of seabed leasing for offshore wind in Scottish waters.

Both consultations will be open for a period of 14 weeks from Wednesday 18 December 2019 until Wednesday 25 March 2020.

Scotland’s Energy Minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said: “Earlier this year the Scottish Government declared a climate emergency and outlined our commitment to become a net-zero emissions economy and society by 2045; a goal which will require significant growth in the available supply of renewable electricity as we decarbonise heat and transport systems.

“The offshore wind sector is already playing an increasingly vital role in helping us to realise that ambition but we want to make the most of the opportunities that sector represents, in terms of fixed foundation and floating wind technologies.”