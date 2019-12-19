ACCIONA installs two new renewable projects in Chile

ACCIONA has installed two new renewable energy projects in Chile – a 62MW solar plant in Atacama and a 183MW wind facility in San Gabriel.

The move increases the firm’s clean energy operating capacity in the country by 84%, taking it to a total of 536MW.

The firm, which is the main generator of 100% renewable electricity in the Chilean market, said it expects its generation capacity in the country to continue to grow throughout 2020, when it will complete the construction of the 84MW Tolpán wind farm in the region of La Araucanía and the 64MW Usya solar farm in Antofagasta.

The company’s Director General of Energy for South America, José Ignacio Escobar, said: “Our commitment to continue investing in Chile remains intact.

“ACCIONA is the main operator in exclusively renewable energies in the country and we will continue with our development plan to support the decarbonisation process that our energy matrix is taking on.”