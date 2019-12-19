ArcelorMittal Europe steels itself to cut carbon emissions by 30% before 2030

ArcelorMittal Europe has committed to cutting carbon emissions by 30% before 2030.

The steelmaker says the pledge will help it contribute to the European Commission’s Green Deal and says the plan is aligned with its target to become carbon neutral in Europe by 2050.

It says it will reach this goal by using clean power as the energy source for hydrogen-based and direct electrolysis steelmaking, using circular carbon energy sources such as waste biomass to displace fossil fuels and increasingly adopt carbon capture and storage technologies.

Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe’s Flat Products division, said: “We are committed to the decarbonisation of the steel industry, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the European Union’s commitment to net-zero by 2050 as announced in the Green Deal this week.

“Our roadmap and the emissions reduction target of 30% by 2030 for Europe is a big step in the right direction. It’s not a one-size-fits-all model, as different parts of our business are at varying starting points. For some sites, certain technologies will work while others will be suited to another route.”