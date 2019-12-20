Hydrogen bus system arrives in French city of Pau

A hydrogen-powered bus system has been rolled out across the city of Pau in France.

The system, which is said to be the world’s first bus rapid transit (BRT) network of its kind, sees eight 18-metre-long Van Hool buses operating on a six-kilometre line – they produce no greenhouse gas emissions or air pollution.

Public transport operator Keolis and Société de Transport de l’Agglomération Paloise have worked together to launch the buses and will provide ongoing technical assistance.

The vehicles, which can accommodate 145 passengers, use a hydrogen fuel cell to produce their electricity, with lithium batteries and electric motors able to provide extra power if required.

The buses use regenerative braking to cut down on energy losses and improve efficiency and will have priority over other vehicles at traffic junctions to help cut journey time and encourage use.