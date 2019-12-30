GE Renewable Energy to supply turbines for 143MW Swedish wind farm

GE Renewable Energy is to supply 26 of its Cypress platform onshore wind turbines to the 143MW Blåbergsliden wind farm in Sweden.

The project is the firm’s second deal involving the new turbines in the country – the Cypress Platform uses an innovative two-piece blade design that makes it easier and more cost-effective to serve remote areas and is also the most powerful onshore turbine currently operating commercially.

GE Renewables was selected by Holmen as the wind turbine supplier for the site, which is expected to generate enough energy for over 135,000 homes and save more than 13,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

The deal includes a 25-year service contract, which will begin once the site is fully commissioned and operational in the end of 2021.

Peter Wells, GE’s CEO of Onshore Wind in Europe, said: “The benefits of the Cypress platform make it the perfect fit for the Nordics region.

“That’s why we’re confident that this deal with Holmen can be one of many in the market.”