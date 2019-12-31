A busy year in energy – but what exactly did 2019 change for the sector?

So 2019 has finally come to an end and it’s been another busy year for the energy sector… just in case you’ve forgotten what’s been going on, we’ve put a quick summary together for you.

The energy price cap entered force on the first day of the year

The controversial energy price cap for consumers on default tariffs entered force on the first day of the year – Ofgem predicted the move would save around 11 million people an average of £76 a year, while opponents of the scheme suggested it could damage competition across the UK market.

The cap limits the cost of each energy unit rather than total bills, meaning energy-intensive users continue to pay more than those with lower consumption.

In August, Ofgem announced a reduction in the price cap – it said energy bills would fall by around £75 for millions of households in Britain this winter.

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) was introduced in April

The ULEZ in London arrived in April, affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles driving through the capital.

Cars, vans, lorries, coaches, buses, motorbikes and all other vehicles entering central London now need to meet the new, stricter emissions standards or pay the daily ULEZ charge, in addition to the weekday Congestion Charge.

A recent report suggested toxic air pollution from diesel engines has been reduced by a third in London since the introduction of the scheme six months ago.

Extinction Rebellion took form in Spring

Climate activists blocked main roads, bridges and thoroughfares throughout central London in a bid to force the government to do more to tackle global warming – it marked the arrival of Extinction Rebellion.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Marble Arch, on Waterloo Bridge, down Oxford Circus and across the rest of the city to call on politicians to help avert what they claim is a “climate emergency and ecosystem collapse”.

The name has since become ubiquitous with climate protests and the group has attracted a great deal of praise and controversy alike throughout the year, with plans to keep the action going through 2020.

The UK became the first country to declare a climate change emergency

The UK became the first country in the world to declare an “environment and climate emergency” after MPs approved a motion put forward by Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said it was a “huge step forward”.

He added: “Labour has just forced Parliament to declare a climate emergency. Now it’s time to get organising in our communities.

“In government, we’ll tackle climate change by investing in renewable industries. We’ll reprogramme our economy so that it works for people, communities and our precious planet. But we can’t just wait until we’re in government, we’re kickstarting our Green Industrial Revolution now.”

The move has since been followed by a wide range of other countries around the world, as well as businesses, universities and even the EU.

In May, England announced it would ban plastic straws and cotton buds from April 2020

The government confirmed a ban on the supply of plastic straws, drink stirrers and plastic-stemmed cotton buds would take effect in England from April 2020.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove made the announcement amongst what he called “overwhelming public support” for the move – more than 80% of respondents to the government’s consultation on the matter said they back a ban on the distribution and sale of plastic straws, 90% support a ban on drink stirrers and 89% back a ban on cotton buds.

The UK passed a law for net zero emissions by 2050 in June

The UK became the first major economy in the world to pass a law to bring greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 – that means emissions will be reduced as low as possible, with remaining greenhouse gas production balanced by schemes to offset an equivalent amount from the atmosphere, such as planting trees or using technology like carbon capture and storage.

The decision changed the 2008 Climate Change Act, which had set a goal to reduce emissions by 80% by 2050.

August saw the UN say ‘eat less meat to help tackle climate change’

The UN announced reducing meat consumption and making dietary choices that are plant-based will present major opportunities to tackle global climate change.

The landmark report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned high consumption of meat and dairy products is contributing to global warming.

Throughout the year a range of food companies and restaurant chains have introduced meat-free alternatives to traditional options – perhaps the most celebrated was Greggs’ vegan sausage roll.

September saw SSE announce it would sell its retail arm to OVO Energy in a £500 million deal

The Big Six supplier is to sell its energy services business to OVO Energy, making the latter firm one of the biggest suppliers in Britain, second only to British Gas in size.

SSE’s 5.7 million household customer accounts will move to OVO Energy, which already has around 1.5 million customers.

The competition watchdog approved the merger this month.

The UK saw a record low price for offshore wind in clean energy auction

The offshore wind industry smashed price records for delivering electricity in the government’s latest Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction – around 6GW of clean energy projects were awarded contracts, with offshore wind projects agreed to be delivered for as low as £39.65/MWh – around 30% lower than the second auction held in 2017.

BEIS said it marked the first time renewables are expected to come online below market prices and without additional subsidy on energy bills.

Coal fell to record low levels in September as renewable energy soared

The increase in renewable energy generation across Britain helped push the share of coal to its lowest level since the Industrial Revolution.

Coal accounted for only 0.6% of electricity production from April to June 2019 as the share of renewable energy rose to 35.5% of the UK’s total power production in the second quarter of the year – an increase from 32% during the same period in 2018.

Government says frack off to shale gas fracturing in November

The government announced fracking will not be allowed to proceed in the UK – it said it will no longer support the controversial method of shale gas extraction following the publication of a report by the Oil and Gas Authority, which found it is not currently possible to accurately forecast the likelihood or severity of earthquakes linked to fracking.

Conservatives take the General Election win

The Conservative Party won the General Election by a majority landslide, saving the energy sector from nationalisation.

The party secured 364 seats across the country, compared to Labour’s 203 – it took the largest majority it has seen since 1987, while the left-wing party suffered its worst result in more than 80 years.

In the Queen’s speech, it pledged to continue to take steps to meet the 2050 net zero greenhouse gas emissions target and tackle climate change.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans for government is very similar to the Queen’s speech in October, with a few additions from the Conservative Party’s election manifesto.