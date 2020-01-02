Tesla Cybertruck hits US – but what does the land of pickup trucks think about it?

The Tesla Cybertruck has hit the US – but what does the land of pickup trucks think about it?

Piplsay conducted a survey of 21,143 people across the truck-adoring nation to see what they think of the futuristic electric vehicle (EV).

The truck boasts a stainless steel, bulletproof body and secured 250,000 pre-bookings within a week of its launch.

The survey found 9% of people believe it will “usher in a new era in automobile design” and a fifth said it looks like a vehicle of the future.

Around 68% of Americans said they know about the Cybertruck but only 44% have already seen what it looks like.

Nearly half of Americans say they aren’t impressed with Tesla’s Cybertruck – among those who are not impressed with the EV, about 22% said they can’t relate to its looks or everyday utility.