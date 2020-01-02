US grocery giant Kroger ‘to eliminate food waste by 2025’

US grocery giant Kroger has announced a plan to eliminate food waste across the company by 2025.

The firm says its ‘Zero Hunger, Zero Waste’ scheme will see it accelerate food donations, with plans to donate a billion meals by 2020 and three billion meals by 2025.

It has also committed to advocate for public policy solutions at all levels of government, engage with waste reduction and environmental groups and use big data, insights and analytics to help identify where it can make the biggest impact.

It has also established a $10 million (£7.65m) fund to provide grants for innovative solutions to help it achieve these goals.